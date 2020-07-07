Jamie Foxx hasn't got time for Kanye West's bid to become President

Global  

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Jamie Foxx has insisted he has no time for Kanye West's bid to become President of the United States and joined a long list of celebrities to mock the star.

