Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Richmond Removing Confederate Soldiers And Sailors Statue
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Richmond Removing Confederate Soldiers And Sailors Statue

Richmond Removing Confederate Soldiers And Sailors Statue

Work crews have begun taking down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue, the sixth Confederate monument to be removed in Richmond amid national protests against police brutality and symbols many see as racist icons.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Richmond, Virginia Removing Statue Of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart [Video]

Richmond, Virginia Removing Statue Of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart

Work crews began taking down an enormous monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart, the third major statue to be cleared away in less than a week as the Confederacy's former capital rushes to remove..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:29Published
Cheers ring out as Confederate statue removed in Richmond, Virginia [Video]

Cheers ring out as Confederate statue removed in Richmond, Virginia

The removal of a statue depicting Confederate general Stonewall Jackson resulted in cheers from a crowd in Richmond, Virginia. Footage captured on July 1 shows a crane using an attachment to remove..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:18Published
Richmond Mayor Orders Emergency Removal of Confederate Statues [Video]

Richmond Mayor Orders Emergency Removal of Confederate Statues

The Democratic mayor of Richmond, Virginia, Levar Stoney, has invoked his emergency powers to remove multiple Confederate statues in the city.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:24Published