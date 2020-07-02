Richmond Removing Confederate Soldiers And Sailors Statue

Work crews have begun taking down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue, the sixth Confederate monument to be removed in Richmond amid national protests against police brutality and symbols many see as racist icons.



