Richmond Removing Confederate Soldiers And Sailors Statue
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Richmond Removing Confederate Soldiers And Sailors Statue
Work crews have begun taking down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue, the sixth Confederate monument to be removed in Richmond amid national protests against police brutality and symbols many see as racist icons.
Work crews began taking down an enormous monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart, the third major statue to be cleared away in less than a week as the Confederacy's former capital rushes to remove..