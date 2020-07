Before the release of a new draft bill from the House Appropriations Committee, Congress made using the Space Launch System, NASA's new megarocket currently under development, a requirement for any of the Europa Clipper mission's funding.



Related videos from verified sources House Bill Denies NASA Additional Funding for Moon Missions



The U.S. House of Representatives has denied NASA extra funding requested from the White House that could help the space agency return to the moon, but not all hope is lost. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:04 Published 6 minutes ago NASA Proposes Steam-Powered Bot for Exploring Icy Moons



WASHINGTON — NASA says it might use a steam-powered hopping robot to explore the icy terrain of Jupiter's moon Europa and Saturn's moon Enceladus. According to the agency's news release, the.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:22 Published 2 days ago First Photos Taken of Our Solar System's Planets By a Spacecraft



From Mars to Neptune, check out the first close-up perspectives of the planets in our celestial neighborhood. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago