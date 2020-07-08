Here's what you need to know to start your day on July 8.

What you need to know: July 8

And exchanged shots with deputies ### new overnight... police are investigating after officers found somoene dead-- in the street with a gunshot wound..

Redding police say the call came in around 11:40 tuesday night... this was on meadview drive just west of the airport.

Officers have cleared the scene but say they are still investigating...## the redding electric utility today kicks off what it calls the annual patrol and infrared inspection.

Crews will be out and out about in the utilty's service area, getting an up close look its transmission facilities to check for any problems or hazards that could trigger power failures.

Customers are reminded... r-e-u crews will be working in clearly marked vehicles, so you will know if and when they are in your area.

### this morning - action news now is working to learn more information on what butte county deputies are calling "a disturbance" at a palermo home... action news now was on scene... our crew saw a large number of deputies - with guns gathered outside the home on oakwood lane..

Blocking off a stretch of that road... but deputies made no arrests... ### new this morning..crews responded quickly to get a wildland fire just west of glenn county under control..

Fire crews and aircraft worked contain the nail fire..

It broke out in the grindstone ranger district of the mendocino naitonal forest about 30 miles west of willows tuesday..

At last count the fire was at least 25 acres..

Investigators are working to learn the cause of the fire..### there are now over 3 million cases of the virus here in the united states.

With many states; in fact more than half the nation - seeing a surge in infections.

Several states also saw a record number of hospitalizations!!

On tuesday texas reported over 10 thousand new covid-19 cases in a single day.

And the number of cases in georgia officially passed 100-thousand.

Happening this morning- the white house coronavirus task force will hold a briefing at the department of education... the briefing could shed light on plans to reopen schools for the fall semester... at the white house tuesday, president trump said he would put pressure on governors to reopen schools..

