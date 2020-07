Students flee exam room after earthquake hits southwestern China

Students fled an exam room during the university entrance exam after a 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit southwestern China.

The CCTV video, filmed in the city of Kunming in Yunnan Province on July 8, students taking an exam in a classroom suddenly hiding under their desks and then running out the room.

Around 100 students ran out of the exam room when the earthquake happened.

The exam returned back to normal after seven minutes.

The video was provided by local media with permission.