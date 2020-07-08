Hackers Working Overtime, Tik Tok Banned?

Apps for five straight quarters in the apple store there's over eight hundred million users now but here's the here's the main issue with the out.

The app allows people to have full access to your audio your video your address book and your location services think about that for a minute and this is- a chinese owned company so since they have access to let's just use your address book for example we often wonder why so many people send us.

Emails that have dot bane names and switch your character in it like k.

E.

D.

N.

Dot com they might switch one character and then i might get a false email from you know how does this happen.

It happened because they had these billions in terms of the data.

That have been taken off of our phones unknowingly to us.

And transported to another country and that is the problem.

And you know the indian government said it was a threat.

To their sovereignty.

Of the nation.

Think about it.

Tictoc used so much that- 41% of the users.

Are between the ages sixteen to twenty four- and- they're using it.

I mean constantly sharing the short snippets of video and dance and- putting pictures on faces and doing other things.

And it is a really cool video could collapse i'm not going to discount that.

But if the information is being gathered.

On the back and that's just going to destroy.

Books that information's being brought over to it that's.

Where it's going to get really.

But boy you know shut