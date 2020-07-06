Harvard and MIT Sue ICE After Order That Force Int’l Students to Leave the Country If They’re Taking Online Classes

UNLV is responding to the new rule from ICE, which will require international students studying in the US to leave the country if their college switches to online classes in the fall. The Nevada System..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:31Published
Foreign Students Will be Forced to Leave US if Their Schools Are Online-Only Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) announced the new regulations on Monday. It gives foreign students studying in..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:08Published