Reels: Instagram launches its own short video feature, an alternative to TIK TOK | Oneindia News

Days after India banned the Chinese app TIK TOK amid standoff with China, Instagram has launched its own short video feature called Reels in India.

The new feature lets users create videos on the app, add creative filters and music and share it beyond their regular followers.

Reels is similar to TikTok and allows users to create 15 seconds video with popular songs, trends, or challenges.

Accoding to the creaters of Reels product comes from the realisation that 45 per cent of videos on Instagram are 15 seconds or less.

Just like TikTok, Reels will allow the user to create 15-second videos that can be edited with audio files or music tracks Reels is a fun, creative way for people to both express themselves and be entertained.

This comes as Another popular Indian alternative to TikTok called Chingari has registered over 1 crore downloads in a matter of few weeks.