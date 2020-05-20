Global  

Kate Middleton once helped buy 1,000 bees for her brother James' birthday
In 2011, James Middleton received an unusual gift from his family for his 24th birthday: a “large buzzing box” of bees.In an essay for the Daily Mail, James explained that it was this gift that helped him turn his beekeeping dreams into a reality.When James opened his buzzing box, he learned that there were 1,000 Buckfast bees inside, the beginning of his colony.Nearly a decade has passed since that fateful gift, and today James has almost half a million bees at the Middleton family home in Berkshire.James isn’t the only famous person who has taken up apiculture as a hobby.Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and David Beckham are just some of the many A-listers who dabble in the eco-friendly activity

