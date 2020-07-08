A mother finished 100 runs in 100 days - wearing fancy dress Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:21s - Published 1 day ago A mother finished 100 runs in 100 days - wearing fancy dress A mother-of-one has completed a marathon lockdown challenge by completing 100 runs in 100 days - wearing a different fancy dress outfit each time.Mary Taylor, 38, has ran a total of 700 miles during lockdown in a variety of costumes, including Toy Story characters, Wonder Woman and even in a wedding dress.The furloughed hairdresser, who returned to work this week, completed her final seven mile run last night (Tues) in a tiara as she was cheered on by around 200 supporters.The fitness fanatic has become a celebrity in her hometown of Silsden, West Yorks., as she was spotted taking her familiar route by locals clad in her elaborate outfits.Mary has also raised more than £2,000 in sponsorship which she will donate to Airedale Hospital in nearby Keighley.She has even been honoured with an unsung hero award by her local MP for spreading joy in the community after she visited schools and care homes in her costumes.Speaking after her final run, Mary said she was looking forward "to nice cup of Yorkshire tea and a Victoria Sponge cake".She added: "It feels so surreal, I am literally at home at a loss now, knowing that I can stay in bed all day and watch films with no running to do."I've met so many new friends from afar it has been so incredible. It's been tough and I just can't wait for a rest."It has taken an incredible amount of time and effort to do. The funniest thing is the running has been the easiest bit. "The hardest part has been trying to get stuff when all the shops have been shut and dreaming up new costumes to wear - and making sure children in the village will know what character I'm supposed to be."Mary was inspired to take up the challenge at the start of lockdown after she was spotted out jogging by a friend with rollers in her hair.She had decided to get dressed up for an evening in with her daughter Isabella, nine, and "nipped out" for a quick seven mile run.After she spotted in the rollers, her only daughter suggested she should go further and run in full fancy dress outfit.Mary said: "I said to Isabelle we should get dressed up for a girly night in, really go overboard while we couldn't go out anywhere."So I had my rollers in all day and went out for a run, hoping I wouldn't see anyone."I was about half a mile from home and I bumped into my friend Jamie who is also Isabelle's swimming teacher and he started laughing at me."Isabella said 'well you've got lots of fancy dress outfits, why don't you go out running in fancy dress?'"Fun-loving Mary, who keeps herself in shape with regular fitness classes, delved into her wardrobe and dug out costumes.She was joined by Isabella for most of her runs, who would cycle alongside her through the town.Mary said she did it for fun to fill the time during lockdown, but when she realised that she could go back to work from this week, she wanted to completed 100 runs in 100 days.She added: "I had about 35 costumes and at a push I could get myself to 50 with some outfit alterations and DIY costumes."It takes up so much of my time it's unbelievable."You can't do it with a job, it's like a full-time job in itself getting all the outfits prepared and planning out what you're going to run wearing each day."I started just after lockdown was implemented, but when I worked out the dates that I could go back to work, I realised that 100 days would land on the 7th."I just had to get to 100 days, I couldn't leave it on 97."Mary has developed a following online and has even been named the "Queen" of the village's annual show in recognition of the joy she has spread in her community.She added: "I had a girl from China message me on Facebook and ask me to call at her mum's house and give her a message that she loves her."It has been really nice seeing the reaction from people and bringing a smile to people's faces."Mary's daughter Isabella, who joined her on her final run, said: "I love my mummy and I wouldn't wish her to be any different. She makes everybody's day, I am so proud of her."Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Marys-fancy-dress-run to donate to Mary's fundraising efforts. 0

