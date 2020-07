PGIMER Chandigarh launches 'Medi-Sarthi' drone, AI-powered trolley

In collaboration with IIT Ropar, PGIMER launched 'Medi-Sarthi' drone and AI-powered trolley, with an aim to minimize physical contact between healthcare workers and patients.

Director of PGIMER, Dr Jagat Ram said, "Our team has successfully made it.

It is a made-in-India product.

Its aim is to minimize physical contact between healthcare workers and patients.

Trolley can deliver medicines and record patients' temperature."