Meet 106-yr-old man who survived Spanish Flu in 1918 and now COVID-19

The family members of 106-year-old man claimed that he has been recovered from COVID-19.

Mukhtar Ahmed is a resident of Central Delhi's Nawabganj area.

The centenarian was admitted in Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on April 14 after been infected with the coronavirus.

Mukhtar Ahmed was 4-year-old during the Spanish flu in 1918.

While speaking to ANI, Mukhtar Ahmed said, "I didn't expect to survive but after getting proper treatment I recovered.

I have never seen such a pandemic in my life."