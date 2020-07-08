Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daily Dividend Report: CVS,HCI,UNF,EME,RSF
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Daily Dividend Report: CVS,HCI,UNF,EME,RSF

Daily Dividend Report: CVS,HCI,UNF,EME,RSF

CVS today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on the corporation's common stock.

The dividend is payable on August 3, 2020, to holders of record on July 23, 2020.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

CVS today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on the corporation's common stock.

The dividend is payable on August 3, 2020, to holders of record on July 23, 2020.

The board of directors of HCI Group, an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate, has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of 40 cents per common share for the third quarter of 2020.

The dividend will be paid September 18, 2020 to shareholders of record on the close of business August 21, 2020.

The Board of Directors of UniFirst today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per share on the Company's Common Stock and $0.20 per share on the Company's Class B Common Stock.

Both dividends are payable on September 28, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 7, 2020.

EMCOR Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share.

The dividend will be paid on July 30, 2020 to stockholders of record as of July 20, 2020.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance announced the declaration of monthly distributions of $0.1453 per common share for the months of July, August and September 2020.

The July dividend is payable on July 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of July 17, 2020.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DividendReditus

Dividend Reditus Daily Dividend Report: DUK,EPD,GEO,MMS,UVE https://t.co/tgRRah614C #dividends #dividendincome #dividendinvesting 6 hours ago

nonsellcom

NonSell.com Daily Dividend Report: DUK,EPD,GEO,MMS,UVE - [US Market News], Source: Nasdaq News - https://t.co/LydBQmIeS7 https://t.co/YMk5mM6JjV 23 hours ago

investwithSIB

Standard Investment Bank Kenya Daily Report –7th July 2020 (NSE 20 +0.3%, NASI -2.1%, NSE 25 -1.2%, value traded KES 878.0m (USD 8.2m); WPP… https://t.co/1EyJVNrJ1n 23 hours ago

Jack93205776

[email protected]ノアクルー☠️🇯🇵 【NOAH CITY Daily Report🌍️】 🏙️Day 175 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦Population 2000/50000 💵Dividend(NOAHP) ・GREENCARD/273 ・STANDARD/820 ・… https://t.co/OmlafPKN0E 1 day ago

abientot5611

まもる【D】✳握力MAX RT @Jack93205776: 【NOAH CITY Daily Report🌍️】 🏙️Day 174 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦Population 2000/50000 💵Dividend(NOAHP) ・GREENCARD/259 ・STANDARD/776 ・PATRIO… 2 days ago

Jack93205776

[email protected]ノアクルー☠️🇯🇵 【NOAH CITY Daily Report🌍️】 🏙️Day 174 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦Population 2000/50000 💵Dividend(NOAHP) ・GREENCARD/259 ・STANDARD/776 ・… https://t.co/FYPX2bgjYH 2 days ago

ResearchPool

ResearchPool $ADPL-R-A #AD Plastik d.d. ... Fima Daily Insight: July 06 2020: Please find enclosed our daily market report. Mark… https://t.co/8wmJh3ovkJ 2 days ago

m_xfza_Jin

Ranbo.fujiwara RT @Jack93205776: 【NOAH CITY Daily Report🌍️】 🏙️Day 173 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦Population 2000/50000 💵Dividend(NOAHP) ・GREENCARD/279 ・STANDARD/837 ・PATRIO… 3 days ago