Daily Dividend Report: CVS,HCI,UNF,EME,RSF

The dividend is payable on August 3, 2020, to holders of record on July 23, 2020.

CVS today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on the corporation's common stock.

CVS today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on the corporation's common stock.

The dividend is payable on August 3, 2020, to holders of record on July 23, 2020.

The board of directors of HCI Group, an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate, has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of 40 cents per common share for the third quarter of 2020.

The dividend will be paid September 18, 2020 to shareholders of record on the close of business August 21, 2020.

The Board of Directors of UniFirst today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per share on the Company's Common Stock and $0.20 per share on the Company's Class B Common Stock.

Both dividends are payable on September 28, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 7, 2020.

EMCOR Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share.

The dividend will be paid on July 30, 2020 to stockholders of record as of July 20, 2020.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance announced the declaration of monthly distributions of $0.1453 per common share for the months of July, August and September 2020.

The July dividend is payable on July 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of July 17, 2020.