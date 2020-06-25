Amazon deforestation soars amid pandemic lockdowns

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amazon rainforest rainforest in South America
The hard fight to stop COVID-19 in the Amazon
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:27Published
Brazil Largest country in South America
Coronavirus in Brazil: Copacabana's beach filled with symbolic graves
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:10Published
Brazil: Rival rallies held for and against Bolsonaro
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:32Published
Mexico president clashes with governors on reopening
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:09Published
Brazil, Mexico coronavirus deaths hit daily record
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:15Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this