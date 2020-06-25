Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon deforestation soars amid pandemic lockdowns
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Amazon deforestation soars amid pandemic lockdowns

Amazon deforestation soars amid pandemic lockdowns

Environmentalists in Brazil are denouncing an acceleration of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest that they say is directly linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amazon rainforest Amazon rainforest rainforest in South America

The hard fight to stop COVID-19 in the Amazon [Video]

The hard fight to stop COVID-19 in the Amazon

Brazilian health authorities are struggling to contain a coronavirus surge in the Amazon, in a country that now has both the second-highest number of cases and fatalities globally. Gavino Garay has the story.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:27Published

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

Coronavirus in Brazil: Copacabana's beach filled with symbolic graves [Video]

Coronavirus in Brazil: Copacabana's beach filled with symbolic graves

Activists turned Brazil’s most iconic tourist spot into a mock cemetery to memorialise those who died of COVID-19.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:10Published
Brazil: Rival rallies held for and against Bolsonaro [Video]

Brazil: Rival rallies held for and against Bolsonaro

Thousands protest in Brazil, as anger over racism and the handling of the COVID-19 crisis spills into the streets.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:32Published
Mexico president clashes with governors on reopening [Video]

Mexico president clashes with governors on reopening

Mexico is the second worst-affected country by coronavirus in Latin America after Brazil.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published
Brazil, Mexico coronavirus deaths hit daily record [Video]

Brazil, Mexico coronavirus deaths hit daily record

Two Latin American countries easing lockdown amid rising cases while new study shows hydroxychloroquine not effective.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:15Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this