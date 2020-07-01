Global  

Chile's poor call for protection from pandemic-fuelled crime wave
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:51s - Published
Chile's poor call for protection from pandemic-fuelled crime wave

Chile's poor call for protection from pandemic-fuelled crime wave

Chile is ranked the safest country in South America, but the rise in unemployment due to the pandemic has also led to a rise in crime.

