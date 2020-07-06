U.S. high court grants exemptions to contraception coverage

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Supreme Court Lets Employers Opt Out of Providing Free Birth ControlThe justices upheld regulations from the Trump administration that allowed employers with religious objections to decline to provide contraception coverage.
NYTimes.com
Supreme Court upholds autonomy of religious employers in employment discrimination casesUnder a so-called ministerial exception, religious employers have been granted autonomy over their workers that is not available to other employers.
USATODAY.com
Today in History for July 7thHighlights of this day in history: Terror bombings strike London's transit system; Oliver North testifies at Iran-Contra hearings; Sandra Day O'Connor nominated..
USATODAY.com
NCAA will ask Supreme Court to take case about benefits that college athletes can receiveThe case originally was brought on behalf of plaintiffs led by former West Virginia football player Shawne Alston.
USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this