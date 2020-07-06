Global  

U.S. high court grants exemptions to contraception coverage
U.S. high court grants exemptions to contraception coverage

U.S. high court grants exemptions to contraception coverage

Employers may be allowed to opt out of covering workers' contraception coverage, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Trump Administration had authority to grant broad exemptions.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

