Mexico City’s biggest food market becomes COVID-19 hotspot
Mexico City’s biggest food market becomes COVID-19 hotspot

The Central de Abasto, one of the world’s biggest fruit and vegetable markets, has become a hotspot for COVID-19 infections in Mexico.

