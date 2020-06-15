Mexico City’s biggest food market becomes COVID-19 hotspot

At least four dead after powerful earthquake shakes southern Mexico



A powerful earthquake centred near the southern Mexico resort of Huatulco has killed at least four people, affected buildings in Mexico City and sent thousands fleeing into the streets. Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said one person was killed and another injured in a building collapse in Huatulco, Oaxaca.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on January 1, 1970