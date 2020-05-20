Jude Law está em negociações para interpretar Capitão Gancho
Jude Law está em negociações para interpretar Capitão Gancho
Ator está cotado para interpretar o vilão Capitão Gancho no próximo filme da Disney, 'Peter Pan & Wendy'
