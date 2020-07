Walgreens Signs Deal With VillageMD to Open In-Store Clinics Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:15s - Published 5 minutes ago Walgreens Signs Deal With VillageMD to Open In-Store Clinics Walgreens will open up to 700 clinics inside of its U.S. locations over the next five years in a new deal with VillageMD. 0

