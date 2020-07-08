Supreme Court Grants Employers the Right to Refuse Birth Control Coverage

The Supreme Court upheld a Trump administration regulation allowing employers with religious objections to opt out of birth control coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

The vote was 7 to 2, with Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor not in favor.

The decision may cause 70,000 to 126,000 women to lose birth control coverage from their employers.

During President Obama's time in office, employers and insurers were required to provide all contraception approved by the Food and Drug Administration at no cost.

Houses of worship were exempt from the requirement, though institutions such as schools or hospitals affiliated with religion were not.