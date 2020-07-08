Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court Grants Employers the Right to Refuse Birth Control Coverage
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Supreme Court Grants Employers the Right to Refuse Birth Control Coverage

Supreme Court Grants Employers the Right to Refuse Birth Control Coverage

Supreme Court Grants Employers the Right to Refuse Birth Control Coverage The Supreme Court upheld a Trump administration regulation allowing employers with religious objections to opt out of birth control coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

The vote was 7 to 2, with Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor not in favor.

The decision may cause 70,000 to 126,000 women to lose birth control coverage from their employers.

During President Obama's time in office, employers and insurers were required to provide all contraception approved by the Food and Drug Administration at no cost.

Houses of worship were exempt from the requirement, though institutions such as schools or hospitals affiliated with religion were not.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Supreme Court decision broadens religious exemptions to contraception coverage for employers

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday endorsed a plan by President Donald Trump's administration to...
CBC.ca - Published

Supreme Court Lets Employers Opt Out of Providing Free Birth Control

The justices upheld regulations from the Trump administration that allowed employers with religious...
NYTimes.com - Published


Tweets about this

E_NiColeG

Eboni NiCole RT @Arnold_Ventures: (1\2) We are disappointed by the Supreme Court’s ruling that grants employers broad discretion to opt-out of covering… 5 minutes ago

Arnold_Ventures

Arnold Ventures (1\2) We are disappointed by the Supreme Court’s ruling that grants employers broad discretion to opt-out of coveri… https://t.co/AraFFIiQCF 30 minutes ago

northwind1ndn

Edward Stilson RT @SusannahLuthi: Religious employers don't have to offer no-cost birth control in their health plans, SCOTUS says in upholding the Trump… 2 hours ago

SusannahLuthi

Susannah Luthi Religious employers don't have to offer no-cost birth control in their health plans, SCOTUS says in upholding the T… https://t.co/m5hJTJynTw 2 hours ago

AlfieCrimson

AlfieMoon🌜 So they dont pay taxes and should STAY OUT OF POLITICS...YES? Oh n didn't I READ somewhere that Religois schools ca… https://t.co/I9mJlNyJgd 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

SCOTUS Rules Employers May Deny Birth Control Coverage [Video]

SCOTUS Rules Employers May Deny Birth Control Coverage

The Supreme Court ruled that religious employers can deny birth control coverage under Obamacare.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:00Published
U.S. high court grants exemptions to contraception coverage [Video]

U.S. high court grants exemptions to contraception coverage

Employers may be allowed to opt out of covering workers' contraception coverage, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Trump Administration had authority to grant broad exemptions. This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published