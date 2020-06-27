Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LEAKED Has Ole Confirmed Manchester United's Transfer For Nathan Ake! Transfer Talk
Video Credit: FootballDaily - Duration: 07:45s - Published
LEAKED Has Ole Confirmed Manchester United's Transfer For Nathan Ake! Transfer Talk

LEAKED Has Ole Confirmed Manchester United's Transfer For Nathan Ake! Transfer Talk

On this week’s transfer talk, we look at Nathan Ake’s reported move to Manchester United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer potentially letting slip his plans to target the Bournemouth defender.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho’s transfer to the Premier League giants could still be on, with Borussia Dortmund issuing an ultimatum to the Red Devils.

Chelsea are looking to add to their summer business, with West Ham prodigy Declan Rice the subject of Frank Lampard’s interest, as is Bayern Munich legend David Alaba, who is also being targeted by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

There are mixed messages coming out of Real Madrid, and big news in Milan, as coveted coach Ralf Rangnick is hired at the San Siro, with big hopes he can take the historic club back into the Champions League

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clears up Nathan Ake chat at full-time of Man Utd win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clears up Nathan Ake chat at full-time of Man Utd win Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has denied that he is interested in signing...
Daily Star - Published

Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer laughs off secret transfer chat with Nathan Ake

Solskjaer caught telling Ake: 'We need a left-footed centre-back, so keep going'
Independent - Published

Nathan Ake, Arsenal transfer target, and Kalidou Koulibaly – Possible centre-backs for Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks to strengthen

Right now, Manchester United don’t look far off being Premier League title contenders. They’re on...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk [Video]

OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk

This week our headline story features Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, and Manchester City’s audacious plan to hijack his potential move to Manchester United this summer. We analyse..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:26Published
Liverpool Target Saka After Failure To Renew Arsenal Contract! Transfer Talk [Video]

Liverpool Target Saka After Failure To Renew Arsenal Contract! Transfer Talk

This week our headline story features young Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, and the Gunners failure to get him to sign a new deal. He is not the only player stalling on a contract, with Manchester United..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:45Published
Ole 'uncertain' over transfer funds this summer [Video]

Ole 'uncertain' over transfer funds this summer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he does not know how much money he will have to spend this summer as the club cope with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:54Published