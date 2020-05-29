Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'There is emergent evidence that COVID-19 is air-borne': CSIR DG
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:40s - Published
'There is emergent evidence that COVID-19 is air-borne': CSIR DG

'There is emergent evidence that COVID-19 is air-borne': CSIR DG

Director General of CSIR, Shekhar C Mande said that there is emergent evidence that COVID-19 is air-borne which can risk many people at once even if one person is infected.

He said, "Few days ago, about 200-odd scientists wrote to WHO to reconsider it and says it's air-borne.

The difference is that when you sneeze or cough, it releases aerosols in air.

WHO thought it spreads through touching the infected surface.

There is emergent evidence in the world that when we speak or sing even then we release particles, even they are smaller in size and because they are not large, they keep floating in the air.

And, when it suspended in the air even in a crowded place one person is infected, there is potential risk that these individuals can risk others because there are suspended particles in the air."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Chancellor unveils measures to boost Britain's Covid-19 recovery [Video]

Chancellor unveils measures to boost Britain's Covid-19 recovery

Rishi Sunak unveiled a plan for jobs in a £30 billion mini-budget he said was designed to get the country through the economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.Here are the main points of the package.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:01Published

As COVID cases top 3 million, it's past time to end the catastrophic Trump presidency

 We can't afford to wait for Joe Biden. Governors have the experience, credibility and stature to end a presidency that is literally killing America.
USATODAY.com

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Council of Scientific and Industrial Research

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launches Drug Discovery Hackathon [Video]

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launches Drug Discovery Hackathon

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan launched Drug Discovery Hackathon on July 02. Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also joined the launch ceremony. Hackathon was launched via video conferencing. CSIR DG, Dr. Shekhar C Mande said, "CSIR is extremely pleased to participate in this Drug Discovery Hackathon."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published
We're going to try phytopharmaceutical ACQH against COVID-19: CSIR DG [Video]

We're going to try phytopharmaceutical ACQH against COVID-19: CSIR DG

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on June 06 amid coronavirus pandemic, the DG of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr Shekhar C Mande spoke on clinical trials. He said, "Clinical trials of phytopharmaceutical ACQH began yesterday (June 05) and we are going to try it against COVID-19. It is historic in modern medicine, especially in India." "We have chance to tap our traditional knowledge system and its limitless possibilities," CSIR DG added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:23Published
Happy that WHO resumed trials of HCQ: CISR [Video]

Happy that WHO resumed trials of HCQ: CISR

World Health Organisation (WHO) has resumed trials of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). Speaking on it, Director General of Council of Scientific an Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr. Shekhar C Mande said, "We are happy that the WHO resumed trials of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). I firmly believe that the WHO's decision was taken in haste. It was a kind of knee-jerk reaction. They should have analysed the data on their own before temporarily suspending trials."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published
WHO decision to halt trials of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 is not correct: CSIR DG [Video]

WHO decision to halt trials of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 is not correct: CSIR DG

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Director General Shekhar Mande said that WHO decision to halt trials of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 is not correct and it must resume as early as possible. "The study was published in Lancet on hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine and its effect on COVID-19. It is an observational study with statical parameters and analysis which is not sufficiently good. In our letter to the Lancet editor, we have written that the study design and statical interferences are not right therefore study does not deserve any attention of the readers. We believe that WHO's decision to temporarily halt the trials is not correct and demanded that the clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine for its use in COVID-19 cases must resume as early as possible," said Mande after WHO halts clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Shekhar C. Mande Shekhar C. Mande biologist


You Might Like


Tweets about this

heurizza

Per Aspera @ScottAdamsSays @StefanMolyneux There are emergent properties that current physics models cannot explain, unless yo… https://t.co/hMGXQf8Iqd 18 hours ago

NetNeutral101

NetNeutrality @ApostateUrban @StefanMolyneux I would say that ethics is emergent, no? It's a common agreement on moral rights and… https://t.co/gXBEY6XaLG 3 days ago