'There is emergent evidence that COVID-19 is air-borne': CSIR DG

Director General of CSIR, Shekhar C Mande said that there is emergent evidence that COVID-19 is air-borne which can risk many people at once even if one person is infected.

He said, "Few days ago, about 200-odd scientists wrote to WHO to reconsider it and says it's air-borne.

The difference is that when you sneeze or cough, it releases aerosols in air.

WHO thought it spreads through touching the infected surface.

There is emergent evidence in the world that when we speak or sing even then we release particles, even they are smaller in size and because they are not large, they keep floating in the air.

And, when it suspended in the air even in a crowded place one person is infected, there is potential risk that these individuals can risk others because there are suspended particles in the air."