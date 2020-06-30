Indians have done their best to respond to China's aggressive actions: Mike Pompeo

|
Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.
Trump Considers Banning TikTok
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
China took incredibly aggressive actions, India did best to respond: US on LAC face-offThe United States on Wednesday said that China took "incredibly aggressive actions" in its recent clash with India in eastern Ladakh and New Delhi did its best..
IndiaTimes
United States ‘Seriously’ Considering TikTok Ban
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar External Affairs Minister of India, Former Indian diplomat
'Momentous decision by cabinet': Jaishankar on extension of PMGKAY for 5 months till NovExternal affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday appreciated the Cabinet for extending the 'world's largest food allocation programme' Pradhan Mantri Garib..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi to address global audience on ThursdayModi tops a list of speakers across three days between Thursday and Saturday, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal,..
IndiaTimes
Communist Party of China Political party of China
Is China the New ‘Nazi’ Germany That the World Is Uniting Against?Pointing out how expansionism had done the greatest harm to humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not need to mention China in his address to the troops in..
WorldNews
Hong Kong was once a home for critics of Beijing. Now they might not even ...Hong Kong (CNN)A year ago, Chinese-Australian dissident artist Badiucao was searching for a place in Hong Kong to display some of his political works, many of..
WorldNews
Aggressive stance against India, other countries confirms true nature of Chinese Communist Party: White HouseWhite House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that according to President Donald Trump the aggressive stance of Beijing against India and other countries in..
IndiaTimes
Mike Pompeo welcomes India’s ban on appsUS secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Wednesday welcomed India’s ban on certain Chinese apps that he said “can serve as appendages of Chinese Communist..
IndiaTimes
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Pence says CDC changing school reopening guidelines after Trump called them 'tough and expensive'The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is revising its guidance on schools after Trump tweeted his disagreement with them, Pence said.
USATODAY.com
Alexander Vindman retires from Army citing 'bullying' from Trump for impeachment testimonyLt. Col. Alexander Vindman saw his promotion delayed this summer after testifying about concerns with Trump's July 25 call to the Ukraine president.
USATODAY.com
Alexander Vindman, witness 'bullied by Trump', quits US militaryAlexander Vindman testified against the president at his impeachment trial.
BBC News
As COVID cases top 3 million, it's past time to end the catastrophic Trump presidencyWe can't afford to wait for Joe Biden. Governors have the experience, credibility and stature to end a presidency that is literally killing America.
USATODAY.com
Xi Jinping General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and paramount leader of China
Uighur group urges ICC to probe alleged China genocide
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:37Published
China detains professor who criticised Xi Jinping over coronavirusChinese authorities on Monday detained a law professor who published essays criticising President Xi Jinping over the coronavirus pandemic and his efforts to..
WorldNews
As China asserts its dominance over post-pandemic world, countries unite against Beijing's 'bully tactics'Chinese President Xi Jinping has apparently decided that this is the right time to assert dominance and territorial expansionism when the global economies are..
IndiaTimes
Bhutan Country in South Asia
Boundary between Bhutan-China under negotiation, has not been demarcated: Royal Bhutanese Embassy
IndiaTimes
From Pagodas in Myanmar to Shiva temple in Lao, how India is helping countries restore cultural heritagePlaying an important role in the restoration of cultural heritage in several countries across the region from Sri Lanka to Myanmar to Vietnam to Bhutan, India is..
DNA
India, Bhutan sign agreement on 600 MW Kholongchhu Hyrdroelectric Project pactThe Project will be the first Joint Venture company to be implemented under an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) signed in 2014.
DNA
|
