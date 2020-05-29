Fans celebrate 'Bengal Tiger' Sourav Ganguly's birthday in Siliguri

Furniture company donates 2000 beds for Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID centre



Around 2000 beds made of polypropylene (a recyclable material) by BubbleGuard Division Nilkamal Limited have been donated for Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak in the national capital. While speaking to ANI, the Executive Director of company, Mihir Parekh said, "When pandemic began, we began creating a range of COVID-19 solutions, including beds and virus-guard partitions for offices and buses, using polypropylene (a recyclable material). It can be assembled in less than three minutes." "We have supplied over 4000 beds to hospitals in Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Jharkhand and several other locations. We have donated 2000 beds to Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in Delhi," he added.

