Fans celebrate 'Bengal Tiger' Sourav Ganguly's birthday in Siliguri
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:56s - Published
The cricket lovers celebrated birthday of legend Sourav Ganguly in West Bengal's Siliguri on July 08.

Siliguri Cricket Lovers Welfare Organization cut cake on the occasion.

The 'Prince of Kolkata' and current BCCI president turned 48 today.

