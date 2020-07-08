Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher who raped and later married a student, dead at 58
Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher who raped and later married a student, dead at 58
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher who raped and later married a student, dead at 58
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies at 58

Mary Kay Letourneau, who married her former sixth-grade student after she was convicted for raping...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesTIMECTV NewsNew Zealand HeraldDaily CallerBBC NewsUSATODAY.comE! OnlineCBS NewsFOXNews.comExtra


Controversial Figure Mary Kay Letourneau Lost Battle With Cancer

The former school teacher garnered worldwide attention when she got caught raping one of her...
AceShowbiz - Published


Tweets about this

stbyra

Susan T. Byra Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher who raped and married student, dies at 58 https://t.co/r7Mt8eLcTF 10 minutes ago

bkindngood

Donna LA 🕊🦅 🐺🦖🐬🐅🐼🐉🦄 RT @BBCWorld: Former teacher Mary Kay Letourneau, who married boy she raped, dies of cancer aged 58 https://t.co/VeDoHu37SU 13 minutes ago

bkindngood

Donna LA 🕊🦅 🐺🦖🐬🐅🐼🐉🦄 RT @nytimes: Mary Kay Letourneau was a teacher who became a tabloid fixture in the late 1990s after she raped a 13-year-old student and lat… 13 minutes ago

ericallera

erica llera RT @PageSix: Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher who raped and later married a student, dead at 58 https://t.co/DX7uxiEfax https://t.co/ce9uRINUg9 20 minutes ago

john1966olsen

John Olsen RT @BBCNorthAmerica: Mary Kay Letourneau: Teacher who married boy she raped dies at 58 https://t.co/NzFqMDz7pl 22 minutes ago

guerillagirl

Jessica Levenson #BlackLivesMatter BBC News - Mary Kay Letourneau: Teacher who married boy she raped dies at 58 https://t.co/YiKKszWt9e 23 minutes ago

gdpr99

Grateful Dread Peace_Media/NR Davis #MaryKayLetourneau dies of #cancer at 58: Who was Mary Kay Letourneau, the former teacher who raped her sixth-grade… https://t.co/iCNEVyyr70 40 minutes ago

ShaniReillyy

Shani Reilly Mary Kay Letourneau: Teacher who married boy she raped dies at 58 https://t.co/5z7wCk8tN6 https://t.co/VlyjWycsZc 44 minutes ago