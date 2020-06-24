Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colin Cowherd reflects on 'The Decision' and compares it to how other NBA players left teams
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 06:34s - Published
Colin Cowherd reflects on 'The Decision' and compares it to how other NBA players left teams

Colin Cowherd reflects on 'The Decision' and compares it to how other NBA players left teams

Today marks the 10-year anniversary of 'The Decision' and LeBron James leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first time.

Hear Colin Cowherd reflect on 'The Decision' and compare it to how other NBA stars left their former teams.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd chooses between Zion Williamson or other NBA Stars [Video]

Colin Cowherd chooses between Zion Williamson or other NBA Stars

On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd discusses Zion Williamson. Hear which players Colin would take or wouldn't take over Zion over the next 5 years.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:10Published
Jamal Crawford: You can't hold anything against the players that choose to sit out the NBA restart [Video]

Jamal Crawford: You can't hold anything against the players that choose to sit out the NBA restart

Jamal Crawford joins Colin Cowherd on today's show to discuss the NBA return in Orlando. Hear Jamal's thoughts on players deciding to sit out.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:03Published
Colin Cowherd lists 10 NBA players who are under the most pressure to win [Video]

Colin Cowherd lists 10 NBA players who are under the most pressure to win

On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd looks ahead to the NBA restart in Orlando. Hear which 10 players he thinks are under the most pressure to win.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:39Published