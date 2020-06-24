Colin Cowherd reflects on 'The Decision' and compares it to how other NBA players left teams
Today marks the 10-year anniversary of 'The Decision' and LeBron James leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first time.
Hear Colin Cowherd reflect on 'The Decision' and compare it to how other NBA stars left their former teams.
