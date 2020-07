American Academy of Pediatrics Says Children Should Be In Schools Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 03:10s - Published 2 minutes ago American Academy of Pediatrics Says Children Should Be In Schools Dr. Nathaniel Beers, president of the HSC Health Care Systems, talks child safety as coronavirus spread concern grows. Beers also discusses the American Academy of Pediatrics' recommendation to open U.S. schools in the fall. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this hmmmm RT @Dawn_Koontz: Pence says pediatricians across the country said we have to get kids back in school. What pediatricians? I fully expect a… 7 minutes ago April Wine 🇺🇸 RT @Trey_VonDinkis: . 🧬 VIRUS FRAUD Trump says Democrats want to keep schools shut 'for political reasons' ✅ Fact Check = True - Even th… 10 minutes ago Lee Archer @RacySicilian @LeahR77 The American Academy of Pediatrics says children should be back in school this fall. You know... scientists. 15 minutes ago Ben Bell RT @JasonButtrill: American Academy of Pediatrics president says schools should reopen https://t.co/nr8pOgna1C via @TODAYshow 19 minutes ago bilingualmomof2 @donwinslow The American Academy of Pediatrics says the goal should be to have kids physically present at school. T… https://t.co/OhYErvGmYr 28 minutes ago Nunya @7News OPEN THE FRICKING SCHOOLS. THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS (SCIENCE) says all schools should open. Stop playing politics. 33 minutes ago Lesley Williams @RexHuppke I don’t hate you and I am very sorry about Zoe. She sound a like a wonderful dog. I also hate Trump and… https://t.co/ENlAAqkvjv 37 minutes ago