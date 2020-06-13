One person dead after crane collapses in east London

Johnson slams “racist thuggery” as violence escalates in London after day of protests



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slammed the actions of some of the protesters in London today. He took to Twitter to condemn their actions after six police officers suffered minor injuries in violent clashes. Scotland Yard said that as of 5pm on June 13, they had arrested five people. By around 5.30pm, London Ambulance Service said it had treated 15 people for injuries, including two police officers. Six of these patients, all members of the public, had to be taken to hospital.

