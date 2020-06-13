One person dead after crane collapses in east London
One person dead after crane collapses in east London
A person has died after a crane collapsed on houses in Bow, east London, on Wednesday afternoon, London Ambulance Service said.London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the crane collapsed on a site where flats are being constructed and crashed on to two adjacent terrace houses in Compton Close on Wednesday afternoon.
