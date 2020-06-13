Global  

One person dead after crane collapses in east London
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published
A person has died after a crane collapsed on houses in Bow, east London, on Wednesday afternoon, London Ambulance Service said.London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the crane collapsed on a site where flats are being constructed and crashed on to two adjacent terrace houses in Compton Close on Wednesday afternoon.

One missing and people injured after crane collapses on houses [Video]

One missing and people injured after crane collapses on houses

One person is missing after a crane fell on to houses in east London leaving four people injured.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published
Sunak: The cost of inaction would’ve been far higher [Video]

Sunak: The cost of inaction would’ve been far higher

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the cost of inaction in the wake of the financial crisis brought on by the corona virus would be far higher. The chancellor’s comments come as he spent the afternoon at Wagamama’s on London’s South Bank. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Crane crashes into homes in east London [Video]

Crane crashes into homes in east London

Several people have been injured after a crane has collapsed into a string of houses in Bow, east London. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published
Depp says ex-wife's abuse accounts were a hoax [Video]

Depp says ex-wife's abuse accounts were a hoax

Hollywood star Johnny Depp told London's High Court on Wednesday that allegations he had physically abused his ex-wife Amber Heard were a hoax built up over years during their relationship as an 'insurance policy'. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:19Published

Bow crane collapse: Firefighters working to free trapped residents

 The 20-metre (65ft) crane crashed on to a house in Bow in London just before 14:40 BST.
BBC News

Johnson slams “racist thuggery” as violence escalates in London after day of protests [Video]

Johnson slams “racist thuggery” as violence escalates in London after day of protests

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slammed the actions of some of the protesters in London today. He took to Twitter to condemn their actions after six police officers suffered minor injuries in violent clashes. Scotland Yard said that as of 5pm on June 13, they had arrested five people. By around 5.30pm, London Ambulance Service said it had treated 15 people for injuries, including two police officers. Six of these patients, all members of the public, had to be taken to hospital.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

