Kanye West Says He No Longer Supports Trump
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Kanye West Says He No Longer Supports Trump The rapper opened up in a wide-ranging interview with 'Forbes.'

Kanye West, via 'Forbes' West, who recently declared he is running for president in 2020, adds that his candidacy is not a stunt.

He explained that his White House organizational model is based on the fictitious country of Wakanda from the movie 'Black Panther.'

West also revealed that he had the coronavirus in February.

Kanye West, via 'Forbes' West also said he is not interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine when one is made available.

Kanye West, via 'Forbes' Kanye West, via 'Forbes'

Kanye West breaks with Trump, claims 2020 run is not a stunt

NEW YORK (AP) — Kanye West says he is no longer a Trump supporter. The rapper, who once praised...
Kanye West Announces He No Longer Supports Trump In Desperate Plea for More Attention In a wide-ranging and mercurial interview with Forbes, rap impresario/celebrity attention whore Kanye...
Kanye West says he’s done with Trump: ‘I’m taking the red hat off’


Kanye West drops support for Trump in interview on 2020 presidential run [Video]

West Says He's Okay Taking Votes From Biden [Video]

Rapper and business mogul Kanye West has provided more details about his surprise bid for the presidency. In an interview with Forbes West said that he was OK taking Black voters from Democratic..

Jamie Foxx debocha dos planos de Kanye West de se tornar presidente dos EUA [Video]

O ator não pareceu empolgado com a novidade e brincou: 'Sem tempo, irmão'

