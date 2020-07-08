Kanye West Says He No Longer Supports Trump

Kanye West Says He No Longer Supports Trump The rapper opened up in a wide-ranging interview with 'Forbes.'

Kanye West, via 'Forbes' West, who recently declared he is running for president in 2020, adds that his candidacy is not a stunt.

He explained that his White House organizational model is based on the fictitious country of Wakanda from the movie 'Black Panther.'

West also revealed that he had the coronavirus in February.

Kanye West, via 'Forbes' West also said he is not interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine when one is made available.

