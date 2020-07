Free tech upgrades for small businesses Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:08s - Published 4 days ago Free tech upgrades for small businesses Struggling business owners are eligible to apply for up to 25,000 dollars in free tech upgrades. Qualcomm is a global wireless technology company based in San Diego who want to help struggling small business owners during the pandemic. 0

IN FREE TECH UPGRADES.QUALCOMM IS A GLOBAL WIRELESSTECHNOLOGY COMPANY BASED IN SANDIEGO -- WHO WANTS TO HELPSTRUGGLING SMALL BUSINESSOWNERS DURING THIS PANDEMIC.SO THEY CAME UP WITH THE SMALLBUSINESS ACCELERATOR PROGRAM.THEY PLAN TO PROVIDE AS MANY AS50 SMALL BUSINESSES WITH UP TO$25 THOUSAND DOLLARS INCUSTOMIZED AID PACKAGES.THAT COULD INCLUDE LAPTOPS,WIFI SYSTEMS, MOBILE PHONES,BLUETOOTH HEADSETS, AND TECHSUPPORT.SOT: DON MCGUIRE / VP OF GLOBALPRODUCT MARKETING, "QUALCOMM":12 "WE BELIEVE WE CAN ACTUALLYHELP SOME OF THESE BUSINESSESTRANSITION TO AN ONLINE,DIGITAL WORLD AND BRING THETOOLS AND THE SERVICES THATTHEY NEED TO NOT ONLY BE ABLETO SURVIVE, BUT ALSO THRIVEGOING FORWARD INTO THE FUTURE."ANY SMALL BUSINESS CAN APPLY.THE ONLY REQUIREMENT IS THATYOU HAVE LESS THAN 100EMPLOYEES.QUALCOMM WANTS TO HEAR THESTORY BEHIND YOUR BUSINESS ANDTHE STRUGGLES AND CHALLENGESYOU'RE FACING BECAUSE OFCOVID-19.IF YOU'RE INTERESTED -- YOUHAVE UNTIL THIS FRIDAY ATMIDNIGHT TO APPLY.





