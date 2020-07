Crime Alert: Search for hit-and-run driver Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:36s - Published 3 minutes ago Crime Alert: Search for hit-and-run driver The Bakersfield Police Department has released pictures of the vehicle that they believe was involved in a deadly hit and run early Tuesday morning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THAT THEY BELIEVEWAS INVOLVED IN A DEADLY HIT ANDRUN EARLY TUESDAYMORNING.THE CALL WENT OUT AROUND 5-15..OF A CAR VERSUS A BICYCLIST ONOAK STREET JUST SOUTH OF PALMSTREET.OFFICERS ARRIVED AND FOUND A MANWHO HAD BEENRIDING A BIKE PULLING A SMALLCART.THE MAN SUFFERED MAJOR INJURIESAND WAS PRONOUNCEDDEAD AT THE SCENE.THE SUSPECT VEHICLE IS DESCRIBEDAS 2000-TO-2006 TANOR SILVER G-M-C YUKON X-L WITHFRONT-END DAMAGE.ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ASKEDTO CALL B-P-D AT 327-7111.THIS MORNING HOSPITALS ARE BEINGPUSHED TO THE BRINK --





