Trump Administration Considers TikTok Ban Amid Growing Security Concerns
TikTok is growing in popularity as other platforms like Facebook take a hit over not regulating hate speech.
However, the Trump administration is considering banning the platform out of security concerns.
Cheddar's Michelle Castillo reports.
Trump Considers Banning TikTokOn Tuesday, President Trump gave an interview in which he said he was considering banning TikTok.
Trump echoed earlier comments from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Trump implied a ban on TikTok..
