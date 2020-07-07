Global  

Trump Administration Considers TikTok Ban Amid Growing Security Concerns
TikTok is growing in popularity as other platforms like Facebook take a hit over not regulating hate speech.

However, the Trump administration is considering banning the platform out of security concerns.

Cheddar's Michelle Castillo reports.

U.S. ‘Looking At’ TikTok Ban Says Sec. of State Mike Pompeo

In an interview on Fox News, Pompeo said the Trump administration would consider banning Chinese...
Billboard.com - Published


Trump Considers Banning TikTok [Video]

Trump Considers Banning TikTok

On Tuesday, President Trump gave an interview in which he said he was considering banning TikTok. Trump echoed earlier comments from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump implied a ban on TikTok..

'Instagram Reels' Gets a Test Run in India Following TikTok Ban [Video]

'Instagram Reels' Gets a Test Run in India Following TikTok Ban

Instagram tests "Instagram Reels" in India after the country banned TikTok due to security concerns.

Goodbye TikTok? Trump Administration “Looking At” Banning Chinese Apps [Video]

Goodbye TikTok? Trump Administration “Looking At” Banning Chinese Apps

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration could ban TikTok. Now the company is making changes.

