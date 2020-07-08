Global  

Ryder Cup this year 'would've been messy'
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington believes the tournament would have been 'very messy' had it have taken place this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

amasenhimer

Alex Masenhimer RT @JohnstonGarrett: F Molinari tells me this of @RyderCup moving. “The fans are what makes the event so very special and playing the Ryde… 26 minutes ago

peterkessler

Peter Kessler @AdamSchupak We’ve seen them play. There’s no Cup this year. And a 2 man exhibition is not a Ryder Cup. An exhibiti… https://t.co/huvszqjPFp 1 hour ago

eddiemikus

Eddie Mikus This option is not available to the Ryder and President’s Cups, mainly because the United States takes part in both… https://t.co/3SJgGHqC8m 2 hours ago

BobWeeksTSN

Bob Weeks I wonder if the calendar had been different and this had been a Presidents Cup year, if Ryder Cup organizers would… https://t.co/gmQZ8YtyF7 3 hours ago

DempsterMartin

Martin Dempster NEW: "With no atmosphere at all, It would have been a turn-off as opposed to its normal gripping viewing, so this… https://t.co/0xcmxiSzwk 4 hours ago

JohnstonGarrett

Garrett Johnston F Molinari tells me this of @RyderCup moving. “The fans are what makes the event so very special and playing the R… https://t.co/UW6vAj8J41 4 hours ago

dk_producer

DK • Music Producer @olijas @StuCowan1 To be fair they were teammates and likely harder to evaluate for that reason. This was one of th… https://t.co/sATlhPsPdb 5 hours ago

fox6wakeup

FOX6 WakeUp RT @CarlDeff: A joint press conference with officials from the @rydercup, @PresidentsCup and @PGA is scheduled for 10am CT this morning. It… 6 hours ago


Stricker agrees with Ryder Cup postponement [Video]

Stricker agrees with Ryder Cup postponement

United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker backs the decision to postpone the tournament by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:50Published
Rose: Ryder Cup is all about the fans [Video]

Rose: Ryder Cup is all about the fans

Europe's Justin Rose says the Ryder Cup is a tournament that needs fans and he is therefore pleased that the event has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:41Published
Beem: Ryder Cup postponement great decision [Video]

Beem: Ryder Cup postponement great decision

Former PGA Champion Rich Beem says the Ryder Cup's postponement by a year until September 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic is a 'great decision'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:39Published