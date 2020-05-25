Schools 'must fully open': White House

Top Trump administration health and education officials on Wednesday pushed for schools to 'fully open' in the fall with CDC Director Robert Redfield saying it would be 'very disappointing' to him if schools used the CDC guidelines as a rationale not to reopen.

The White House notified Congress of the WHO withdrawal even as COVID-19 cases spike in the US and across the globe.

US-Mexico summit: AMLO under fire for plan to meet Trump Mexico's president is accused of selling out as he prepares to meet Donald Trump at the White House.

Mary Trump's memoir is a carnival of horrors. Here are some of the most awful and awkward moments depicted in "Too Much and Never Enough."

The White House had made clear to Pentagon officials that President Trump did not want to see Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman promoted.

Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

WHO and CDC don't acknowledge it, but if airborne transmission plays a big role in COVID-19 spread, the US may have to rethink its prevention methods.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is revising its guidance on schools after Trump tweeted his disagreement with them, Pence said.

Vice President Mike Pence says the CDC will be issuing new guidance for the reopening of schools in the fall. Dr. Deborah Birx is urging residents in the..

COVID-19 Killed More Than 100,000 Americans In Just Three Months Four days before CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield predicted it would happen, the COVID-19 death toll in the US reached 100,000 on Wednesday. According to Business Insider, the grim number represents roughly one-third of all deaths from the novel coronavirus worldwide. Even worse, projections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate "an increase in deaths in the coming weeks.

CDC Develops Single Test for COVID-19 and Both Flu Strains According to CNN, CDC director Doctor Robert Redfield is scheduled to testify Tuesday at a House coronavirus oversight hearing.

Dr. Robert R. Redfield, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci and other health officials are testifying before Congress. The European Union will allow visitors from 15 countries,..