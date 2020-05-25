Schools 'must fully open': White House

|
Robert R. Redfield American medical researcher
Live Coronavirus News UpdatesDr. Robert R. Redfield, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci and other health officials are testifying before Congress. The European Union will allow visitors from 15 countries,..
NYTimes.com
CDC Develops Single Test for COVID-19 and Both Flu Strains
COVID-19 Killed More Than 100,000 Americans In Just Three Months
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency
Schools, US virus surge are focus of WH Task ForceVice President Mike Pence says the CDC will be issuing new guidance for the reopening of schools in the fall. Dr. Deborah Birx is urging residents in the..
USATODAY.com
Pence says CDC changing school reopening guidelines after Trump called them 'tough and expensive'The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is revising its guidance on schools after Trump tweeted his disagreement with them, Pence said.
USATODAY.com
240 experts urge WHO, CDC to acknowledge airborne transmission of COVID-19WHO and CDC don't acknowledge it, but if airborne transmission plays a big role in COVID-19 spread, the US may have to rethink its prevention methods.
USATODAY.com
CDC Denied Public Briefing About COVID-19
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Army Officer Who Clashed With Trump Over Impeachment Set to RetireThe White House had made clear to Pentagon officials that President Trump did not want to see Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman promoted.
NYTimes.com
A bizarre White House dinner with Donald Trump and more cringeworthy moments from Mary Trump's bookMary Trump's memoir is a carnival of horrors. Here are some of the most awful and awkward moments depicted in "Too Much and Never Enough."
USATODAY.com
US-Mexico summit: AMLO under fire for plan to meet Trump
Trump has officially withdrawn the US from the World Health Organization as pandemic spikesThe White House notified Congress of the WHO withdrawal even as COVID-19 cases spike in the US and across the globe.
USATODAY.com
