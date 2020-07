Vizag gas leak: LG Polymers' South Korean CEO, 11 others arrested

12 people have been arrested in connection with the Vizag gas tragedy which left around 15 dead.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena said that prima facie evidence was found against those arrested which include two top officials of South Korean nationality.

Three government officials have also been suspended in connection with the case.

The gas leak incident took place on May 7 2020 and cases were filed against LG Polymers management.

