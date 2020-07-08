Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"Will take revenge for every drop of blood": Ravinder Raina on gruesome killings of Wasim Bari and family
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:18s - Published
'Will take revenge for every drop of blood': Ravinder Raina on gruesome killings of Wasim Bari and family

"Will take revenge for every drop of blood": Ravinder Raina on gruesome killings of Wasim Bari and family

BJP's state president, Ravinder Raina reacted on the deaths of former Bandipora BJP president Sheikh Wasim Bari, along with his father and brother by the terrorists.

He said, "Pakistan's terrorists have done a cowardly act by killing Sheikh Wasim Bari Sahab and his brother Umar Sultan and his father.

The terrorists attacked them from behind.

Sheikh Wasim was a hard working member of BJP.

He was a good son of Bharat Mata.

The blood of our workers will not go in vain.

We will take revenge for every drop of blood.

Both Pakistan and its terrorists have to pay for this sin."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ravinder Raina Ravinder Raina


Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Pakistan's claim Jadhav against review plea a farce: India

 India dismissed as a “continuation of a farce” Pakistan’s claim on Wednesday that Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to file a review petition..
IndiaTimes

Govt should move ICJ in Jadhav case: Congress

 The Congress on Wednesday urged the government to step up international pressure on Pakistan and move the International Court of Justice to enable Indian..
IndiaTimes

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

BJP leader, brother and father shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Bandipora

 Wasim Bari was the former district president of the BJP in Bandipora.
DNA

Bharat Mata Bharat Mata national personification of India as a mother goddess


You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Jamborini

JamCuzJellyDontShakeLikeDis🤷🏾‍♀️🏳️‍🌈 RT @xocvbox: My revenge will always be artistic over personal. I’ll take every ounce of what i feel and make a masterpiece baby. Believe th… 2 hours ago

naveedul_haq

Naveedul Haq @4a_soza @southKashmir24 Those who are local tools of occupation in kashmir and align with dushman every time but d… https://t.co/xmzoKI2I86 2 hours ago

PresentableEgg

Presentable Egg @Sorcehri they taste like sin and i will take revenge for each and every one you kill for your sick desires 6 hours ago

ZiedeldeeMarie

Anne-Marie Joubert @brianstelter O how Mary envied the other side of the family every blooming day. Wishing she had their money and th… https://t.co/D0MOiVx0fr 7 hours ago

SunilSi61441680

Sunil Singh Rajput @AyazLatifPalijo If you want justice then surrender before India... India will solve your problem... Until then kil… https://t.co/N0DU0ad6Dl 11 hours ago