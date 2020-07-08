'Will take revenge for every drop of blood': Ravinder Raina on gruesome killings of Wasim Bari and family

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ravinder Raina
Pakistan Country in South Asia
Pakistan's claim Jadhav against review plea a farce: IndiaIndia dismissed as a “continuation of a farce” Pakistan’s claim on Wednesday that Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to file a review petition..
IndiaTimes
Govt should move ICJ in Jadhav case: CongressThe Congress on Wednesday urged the government to step up international pressure on Pakistan and move the International Court of Justice to enable Indian..
IndiaTimes
Pakistan's claim on Kulbhushan Jadhav seeks to mask its reticence to implement ICJ judgment, says India
IndiaTimes
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
BJP leader, brother and father shot dead by terrorists in J&K's BandiporaWasim Bari was the former district president of the BJP in Bandipora.
DNA
Bharat Mata national personification of India as a mother goddess
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this