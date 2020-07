Covid virus spreads via air? WHO admits 'emerging' proof, detailed brief soon

The World Health Organisation has 'acknowledged emerging evidence' that there may be airborne transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

WHO's Technical Lead on Infection Prevention and Control, Benedetta Allegranzi, said that the organisation has to be 'open to the evidence' and understand its 'implications'.

WHO's Technical Lead on Covid-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, said that the UN body would issue a scientific brief on the various modes of Covid transmission soon.

