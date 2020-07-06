Kanye West Says He No Longer Supports Donald Trump, Details Presidential Campaign
After being heavily criticized for his support of U.S. President Donald Trump, Kanye West says he's "taking off the red hat" in a new interview with 'Forbes'.
Plus, he discusses his presidential platform.
Kanye West Shades Donald Trump & Joe Biden Ahead Of 2020 ElectionKanye West calls out Donald Trump and Joe Biden after announcing he'll be running for President in the 2020 election. Plus, Kanye is still talking about Drake.
Kanye West Says He No Longer Supports TrumpKanye West Says He No Longer Supports Trump The rapper opened up in a wide-ranging interview with 'Forbes.' Kanye West, via 'Forbes' West, who recently declared he is running for president in 2020,..
Elon Musk is showing his support for Kanye West's 2020 run for president