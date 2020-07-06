Global  

Kanye West Says He No Longer Supports Donald Trump, Details Presidential Campaign
Kanye West Says He No Longer Supports Donald Trump, Details Presidential Campaign

Kanye West Says He No Longer Supports Donald Trump, Details Presidential Campaign

After being heavily criticized for his support of U.S. President Donald Trump, Kanye West says he's "taking off the red hat" in a new interview with 'Forbes'.

Plus, he discusses his presidential platform.

Kanye West has already missed voter registration deadlines for presidential bid

Kanye West has already missed voter registration deadlines for presidential bid Kanye West‘s plans for a 2020 presidential run have been thrown into doubt after it was revealed...
Kanye West says he no longer supports President Trump, details his own run for office

Kanye West continues to deliver sensational details about his 2020 presidential run, despite an...
Kanye West Says He Had Coronavirus, Is Anti-Vaxx, Pro-Life & More in Tell-All Interview

Kanye West is revealing a lot more about his political views than we previously knew in a tell-all...
victorianoreenT

OfTheStarres RT @MoreQowBell: The hat’s off & @kanyewest says he no longer supports Trump, his only advisors are Kim & @elonmusk, & the fantasy country… 20 seconds ago

MarkHarrowPI

Author Robert J. Roy Kanye West no longer supports Trump, says Biden not 'special' https://t.co/jlb1dYUgew #FoxNews Who the***cares… https://t.co/qQAFbSfPEe 26 seconds ago

polarsprite

christy morris 🧚‍♂️ I just can't plz are there any other countries looking for a snarky cynical liberal n her bulldog as a new citizen.… https://t.co/ICzVuVnLIm 47 seconds ago

howiefoxjokes

Howie Fox Kanye West says he had COVID-19 and now no longer supports Donald Trump. The CDC says it’s the first positive side effect from the virus. 55 seconds ago

jaethongamez

J.T. RT @JenniferJJacobs: Kanye West no longer supports Trump—“I am taking the red hat off, with this interview,” he told @RandallLane—and inten… 2 minutes ago

ronportnoir

Ron Portnoir🏴 RT @StanleyCohenLaw: "Kanye West says he no longer supports President Trump." Feels betrayed , , , want's his presidential love child back.… 3 minutes ago

missbte

MissyB RT @lyn_cade: It's amazing to me that so many folks on Twitter are taking this***seriously. This negro says he's running under the Birth… 3 minutes ago

CwiokLoraine

Loraine Kanye’s narcissistic personality is finally showing. He’s dropped off The Trump Train because Trump was led to a bu… https://t.co/Jtg6gvluB3 4 minutes ago


Kanye West Shades Donald Trump & Joe Biden Ahead Of 2020 Election [Video]

Kanye West Shades Donald Trump & Joe Biden Ahead Of 2020 Election

Kanye West calls out Donald Trump and Joe Biden after announcing he'll be running for President in the 2020 election. Plus, Kanye is still talking about Drake.

Kanye West Says He No Longer Supports Trump [Video]

Kanye West Says He No Longer Supports Trump

Kanye West Says He No Longer Supports Trump The rapper opened up in a wide-ranging interview with 'Forbes.' Kanye West, via 'Forbes' West, who recently declared he is running for president in 2020,..

Elon Musk is showing his support for Kanye West's 2020 run for president [Video]

Elon Musk is showing his support for Kanye West's 2020 run for president

