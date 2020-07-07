Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DeSean Jackson Is Sorry
Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 01:18s - Published
DeSean Jackson Is Sorry
Here's the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

NFL Star DeSean Jackson Promises to Educate Himself Better Following Anti-Semitic Backlash

In his apology he issues on social media, the Philadelphia Eagles player acknowledges his mistake by...
AceShowbiz - Published

DeSean Jackson Shares Anti-Semitic Quotes, Eagles Vowing 'Appropriate Action'

DeSean has posted a new video -- saying his anti-Semitic posts were a "mistake" ... adding, "I truly...
TMZ.com - Published


Tweets about this

BlakeeBass

Blake Bass DeSean Jackson in #Eagles limbo after ‘appalling’ Adolf Hitler post https://t.co/t4AcKcQB8F via @nypostsports 13 minutes ago

Flashmx1

Sherrif Ruin Law RT @americanshomer: BS Rhetoric: Stephen Jackson tries to be all things to all people—his “love of Jews” is fake; his embrace of antisemiti… 40 minutes ago

alerriebucky

Mara I would feel dirty celebrating anything DeSean Jackson achieves. Same for Marquise Goodwin. I can’t watch this year. I’m not sorry. 53 minutes ago

_illmatic22

Bryan @arielhelwani I agree with everything you're saying about Desean Jackson and Stephen Jackson. Im sorry if I just m… https://t.co/wVDlyAdQ1w 57 minutes ago

TimHodgesIII2

⚡Tim Hodges III⚡ RT @CBNNews: “Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered. We should be together fightin… 1 hour ago

akaSKIZ

ONE NATION UNDER GOD 🇺🇸 To be fair, Desean Jackson did do an apology video. He said 'sorry the Jewish community took the quote in a way he… https://t.co/QDy9LVxJQX 1 hour ago

americanshomer

David, Ph.D. BS Rhetoric: Stephen Jackson tries to be all things to all people—his “love of Jews” is fake; his embrace of antise… https://t.co/VT1HynoMKO 1 hour ago

PltclPreamble

Political Preamble NEW VIDEO: Desean Jackson Promotes Hitler Quotes on Instagram and is So Sorry if You Took it the Wrong Way https://t.co/iEFQ5lefER 1 hour ago