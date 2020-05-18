Global  

Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s
Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy

Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy

Men's clothier Brooks Brothers filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday, joining a long list of retailers including Neiman Marcus that have crumbled under the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Fred Katayama reports.

 Brooks Brothers, the clothier that traces its roots to 1818, filed for bankruptcy. Harvard and M.I.T. sued the Trump administration over its plan to require..
Brooks Brothers store closings planned: Retailer files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

 Luxury retailer Brooks Brothers filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Pandemic Lockdowns Drive Workers Into PJ's And Men's Wearhouse Out Of Business [Video]

Pandemic Lockdowns Drive Workers Into PJ's And Men's Wearhouse Out Of Business

The parent company of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. Bank is eyeing filing for bankruptcy. Tailored Brands was facing sales challenges even before office workers started working from home and events like weddings were postponed. Business Insider reports a number of workwear and special events clothing is struggling amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Brooks Brothers is considering closing three factories in July, and Banana Republic was a low point of Gap Inc.'s earnings report last week.

Five Retailers Filing For Bankruptcy In 2020 [Video]

Five Retailers Filing For Bankruptcy In 2020

1. Papyrus 2. Pier 1 3. J. Crew 4. Neiman Marcus 5. JCPenney

United warns of lower bookings, furloughs [Video]

United warns of lower bookings, furloughs

United Airlines has warned of booking declines and potential furloughs due to new travel restrictions in an internal presentation to the carrier's employees, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Fred Katayama reports.

Californians near wildland fireproof their homes [Video]

Californians near wildland fireproof their homes

A community in northern California living in wildland works with officials to fireproof their homes as fire season returns in the warmer months. Fred Katayama reports.

Cleveland Indians considers changing name [Video]

Cleveland Indians considers changing name

The Cleveland Indians followed the lead of the NFL's Washington Redskins as the Major League Baseball club said it too will consider changing a team name that has been in place for 105 years. Fred Katayama reports.

Brooks Brothers files for Ch. 11, shutters Union Square location for good

Brooks Brothers, the iconic, high-end menswear company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday,...
