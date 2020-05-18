Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy

The parent company of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. Bank is eyeing filing for bankruptcy. Tailored Brands was facing sales challenges even before office workers started working from home and events like weddings were postponed. Business Insider reports a number of workwear and special events clothing is struggling amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Brooks Brothers is considering closing three factories in July, and Banana Republic was a low point of Gap Inc.'s earnings report last week.
United Airlines has warned of booking declines and potential furloughs due to new travel restrictions in an internal presentation to the carrier's employees, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Fred Katayama reports.
The Cleveland Indians followed the lead of the NFL's Washington Redskins as the Major League Baseball club said it too will consider changing a team name that has been in place for 105 years. Fred Katayama reports.