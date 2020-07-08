Harvard, MIT Sue Trump Administration Over International Student Policy Changes
Harvard and MIT sued the Trump administration over its guidance not allowing foreign students to take online-only courses this fall.
Havard, MIT Sue Trump Administration Over International Student PolicyTrang Do reports.
