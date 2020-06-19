Vindman retires from Army over 'bullying' by Trump

8 terrorists killed in 2 different encounters in Kashmir over last 24 hours: Army



A joint press conference of GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen Baggavalli Somashekar Raju and J and K DGP Dilbag Singh was held on June 19 on encounters in Pampore's Meej and Shopian's Munand. Lt Gen Raju said, "We have neutralised eight terrorists in two different operations." He further said, "I must specifically mention the one in which we neutralised 3 terrorists, in Pampore's Meej, which was next to the mosque. Extreme restraint was exercised by the security forces to ensure that no damage was caused to the structure."

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34 Published on January 1, 1970