Hospital Beds Filling Up As COVID-19 Cases Skyrocket
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:49s - Published
It is an emergency with no clear outcome, hospital beds filling up in South Florida as COVID-19 cases skyrocket.

