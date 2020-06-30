Andrew Cuomo says a decision on reopening schools will be made in early August.

State decision on schools in August

Hasn't made a decision about schools.

But....now we know the date a decision will be made.

All 700 school districts in the state were tasked with making a reopening plan.

New york city revealed its plan today....with a combination of in- person and remote instruction.

The governor outlined the timetable for making a final determination on fall learning.

11:22 we'll have finalized guidance pursuant to those conversations on july 13th.

On july 31st, local school districts will submit their plans on how they would reopen.

What their precautions will be.

If they want to have a phased reopening, if they want to have a partial reopening, those plans come in on july 31.

August 1-7 the state will announce a decision whether or not those schools reopen.

11:58 the governor took time today to remind the president he doesn't have authority to open schools.

With coronavirus cases surging in hotspots around the nation, and