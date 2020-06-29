Coronavirus Latest: Massachusetts Reports 30 New Deaths, 162 Additional Cases
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:32s - Published
2 minutes ago
Approximately 2 percent of people tested positive.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
After a lull, the number of daily coronavirus cases in the United States again crossed 50000, and new...
RTTNews - Published
11 hours ago Also reported by •
IndiaTimes
As states continue to relax shelter-in-place orders, Texas, Florida and Arizona officials warn that...
Seattle Times - Published
2 days ago
The world surpassed two sobering coronavirus milestones Sunday -- 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10...
WorldNews - Published
1 week ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Midmorning With Aundrea - July 8, 2020 (Part 1) (Part 1 of 2) Pediatrician Dr. Keith Watson joins us to discuss how to keep your children safe from the coronavirus as schools prepare to open up again for the fall. And travel guru Kelly McKellar.. Credit: WCBI Published 3 hours ago
COVID-19 recovery rate touches 61.53% in India India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 7,42,417 on July 08.Total active cases reached 2,64,944 and death toll has gone up to 20,642 today. As per Government of India, the rate of recovery among.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:54 Published 4 hours ago