4 Killed In Paterson, New Jersey Shooting, 3 Others Injured
4 Killed In Paterson, New Jersey Shooting, 3 Others Injured

4 Killed In Paterson, New Jersey Shooting, 3 Others Injured

Seven people were shot in Paterson, New Jersey, on Tuesday, leaving four dead and residents living in fear; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

