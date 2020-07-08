Global  

SCOTUS upholds law that allows employers to refuse birth control coverage on religious grounds
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:26s - Published
SCOTUS upholds law that allows employers to refuse birth control coverage on religious grounds

SCOTUS upholds law that allows employers to refuse birth control coverage on religious grounds

The Supreme Court has upheld Trump administration rules allowing some employers to refuse to provide free contraceptive coverage on religious grounds.

