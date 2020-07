In Brazil, Fraud Investigations Are Multiplying As Quickly As COVID-19 Is Spreading

Brazil's novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases are surging by the tens of thousands each day.

What's more, CNN reports the country is contending with a parallel outbreak -- a flurry of corruption investigations.

The two issues collide because the investigations involve the alleged misuse of public money rapidly shelled out for COVID-19 emergency procurement.

The nearly 1,500 investigations have reached all levels of government, including three state governors.