Pep Guardiola salutes David Silva after he stars in Newcastle rout
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Pep Guardiola hailed David Silva after the veteran Spaniard delivered an inspirational display in Manchester City’s 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola Pep Guardiola Spanish professional association football player and manager

Pep Guardiola: City must cut out errors or risk FA Cup and Champions League exit [Video]

Pep Guardiola: City must cut out errors or risk FA Cup and Champions League exit

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City side to cut out the mistakes – or risk their Champions League and FA Cup bids falling short.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published
Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season [Video]

Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season

Pep Guardiola admits he finds it difficult to understand why his Manchester City side have lost nine Premier League games this season.A superb long-range effort by Southampton striker Che Adams saw City slip to a 1-0 loss at St Mary’s on Sunday – the first time in over five years they have been defeated in three consecutive away league games.It is the first such run of Guardiola’s entire managerial career, with Adams taking advantage of Ederson being well off his line to lob in his first-ever Premier League goal on his 25th appearance in the competition.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Newcastle, New South Wales Newcastle, New South Wales City in New South Wales, Australia

Thousands march in peaceful Black Lives Matter rallies in Sydney, Newcastle

 Sunday saw the latest round of Black Lives Matter protests in Australia take place.
SBS

Black Lives Matter advocates will again fight police in court for protest rights in NSW

 An application will be heard in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday morning to prohibit a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Newcastle.
SBS

BLM advocates fight for NSW protest rights

 An application will be heard in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday morning to prohibit a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Newcastle.
SBS

David Silva David Silva Spanish association football player

Man City 5-0 Newcastle: Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, David Silva, Raheem Sterling score

 Manchester City return to winning ways in the Premier League by thrashing hapless Newcastle at Etihad Stadium.
BBC News

David Silva: The perfect tenant who was a superstar from the start - Micah Richards column

 David Silva is a special talent we should savour in the Premier League while we still can, says his old Manchester City team-mate Micah Richards.
BBC News

Spaniards Spaniards People native to any part of Spain or that hold Spanish citizenship

Administration timing not ‘normal’ – Roberto Martinez wants Wigan investigation [Video]

Administration timing not ‘normal’ – Roberto Martinez wants Wigan investigation

Former Wigan manager Roberto Martinez has joined the calls for an investigation into the decision to place the club in administration.The Spaniard, who led the Latics to FA Cup glory in 2013 having spent six years as a player at the club between 1995 and 2001, does not believe the timing of the decision by the owners was “normal”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published

Sebastian Vettel: This Formula One season could be my last

 Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel recognised on Thursday his Formula One career could be over at the end of the season. The German is starting his final..
WorldNews
Man shot in New Mexico protest over sculpture [Video]

Man shot in New Mexico protest over sculpture

[NFA] Activists blamed members of a heavily-armed volunteer militia for instigating violence after demonstrators tried to pull down an Albuquerque monument. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:24Published

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Ruthless Man City put five past Newcastle

 Manchester City return to winning ways in the Premier League by thrashing hapless Newcastle at Etihad Stadium.
BBC News

