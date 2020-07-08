Global  

Coronavirus numbers by county: July 8, 2020
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Coronavirus numbers by county: July 8, 2020
Updated coronavirus statistics in Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties.
>ccal coronaviry couns onenounces aad ewschanne2's joins us nth more.jasongood evincounty anunce now at 1 deaths sincehe coronarus hit onea county.

Hange > 1new cases announced toda..one of em is aursing home rident.there ars ceiving acuteare.

In the last 24 hours..1015 testswere pe expores...they arlisted at wktv.com.

In herkimer county...st onnew ce hospitalized right now.

319 tests were done in the last day.

And in otsego county.

There are no new cases today... still three active cases.

&lt;change > nobody is hospitalized.

There were 68 tests performed in the last 24 hours.

It's not just




